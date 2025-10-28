Jaylen Brown discusses factors contributing to the Celtics’ slow start this season

Jaylen Brown has emerged as the cornerstone of the Boston Celtics this regular season, particularly with Jayson Tatum still in recovery from last season’s injury. Despite substantial changes to the roster and a challenging slate of early opponents, the Celtics finally secured their first victory after four games.

After the matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Brown spoke candidly about the factors contributing to the Celtics‘ sluggish start this season. “It’s going to take some time. We lost four All-Stars from last season between Al [Horford], Jrue [Holiday], Kristaps [Porziņģis], and JT [Jayson Tatum] being out,“ Brown noted.

He further emphasized the importance of Luke Kornet’s presence in the lineup. “And Luke’s an All-Star to me. Luke’s an All-Star in all of our hearts. We didn’t lose one guy, we lost five. Replacing those guys doesn’t happen overnight,” Brown remarked.

Given this scenario, the Celtics might face challenges in delivering stronger performances in upcoming matchups. The team is striving to maintain cohesion on the court, as the void left by departed players has impacted the exceptional play exhibited in previous seasons.

Brown’s insights on necessary improvements for the Celtics

If there is one player who has captivated media attention for his candid communication, it is Brown. The Celtics have in him a player who is forthright and effectively conveys critical messages about the team’s performance and potential improvements. A prime example of his straightforwardness was evident in his comments following the victory over the Pelicans.

“We had to find a way to get a win, so I was going to play until we figured that part out. I’ve had some hamstring injuries in the past, which have provided me with insightful lessons on how to maintain effectiveness without relying heavily on explosiveness or excessive athleticism,” Brown reflected while discussing strategies for improvement.

Brown’s focus on upcoming challenges

After the Celtics delivered a commendable performance against the Pelicans, Brown is already shifting his focus to the upcoming opponents and Boston’s future strategy. “We have a tough schedule ahead with some high-caliber opponents. It feels great to secure the first win; it’s an awesome feeling, actually. However, with a quick turnaround, we need to prepare thoroughly for Cleveland, and we’re facing a challenging road trip,“ Brown noted.

The outlook may seem bleak for the Celtics, but Brown’s message cuts to the core of Boston’s needs: finding the right players to tilt the balance in their favor and advancing in the regular season standings, especially until Jayson Tatum returns to the lineup.

