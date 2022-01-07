Boston Celtics and New York Knicks face each other again on Saturday at TD Garden for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Boston Celtics will once again team up against New York Knicks at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 485th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Boston Celtics are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 298 direct duels to this day, while the New York Knicks have celebrated a triumph in 186 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on January 6, 2021, and it ended in a 108-105 win for the Knicks at home in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the fourth time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Storylines

Boston Celtics have been in disappointing form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won twice and lost three times (LLWWL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the New York Knicks have been doing better, winning three times in their last five games. In addition, they have suffered two losses (WWLLW).

The Knicks currently sit in 10th place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.487. While the Celtics are placed right below them, in 11th place of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.462. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 7, 1946, and it ended in a 90-65 win for the New York side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, to be played on Saturday, at the TD Garden, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA TV in the United States.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks matchup. However, judging by the Knicks' recent form, we can expect them to win on the road.

