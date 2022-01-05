New York Knicks and Boston Celtics face each other today at Madison Square Garden for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

New York Knicks will clash off with Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 484th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Boston Celtics are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 298 direct duels to this day, while the New York Knicks have celebrated a triumph in 185 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 18, 2021, and it ended in a 114-107 win for the Celtics at home in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 7th, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

New York Knicks have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three times and lost twice. (WLLWW). Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics have been doing worse, winning two times in their last five games. In addition, they have suffered three losses (WWLLL).

The Celtics currently sit in 10th place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.486. While the Trail Blazers are placed right below them, in 11th place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.474.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 7, 1946, and it ended in a 90-65 win for the NY side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, to be played on Friday, at the Madison Square Garden, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on TNT in the United States.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics matchup. However, judging by the Celtics' position on the table, we can expect them to win on the road.

