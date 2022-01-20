Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers face each other on Friday at TD Garden for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Boston Celtics will meet with Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden in Boston on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their jubilee 120th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Boston Celtics are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 71 direct duels to this day, while the Portland Trailblazers have celebrated a triumph in 48 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 4, 2021, and it ended in a 145-117 win for the Celtics away in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 21, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers: Storylines

Boston Celtics have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three times and lost two games (WLWWL). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Portland Trail Blazers have the exact same record of three triumphs and two defeats in their last five games (WLWWL).

The Trail Blazers currently sit in 10th place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.409. While the Celtics are placed in ninth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.500. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 18, 1970, and it ended in a 133-115 win for the Celtics.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers, to be played on Friday, at the TD Garden, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup. However, judging by the Celtics' position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.

* Odds via FanDuel