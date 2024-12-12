NBA News: Charles Barkley slams Houston Rockets despite big win over Golden State Warriors

After four straight seasons missing out on the Western Conference Playoffs, the Houston Rockets seem poised to challenge for a postseason spot this year. With a 17-8 record, they sit in second place in the standings, just behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, and have made it to the NBA Cup semifinals. Their 91-90 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday secured that spot, but Charles Barkley remained unconvinced by their performance.

On TNT’s Inside the NBA, Barkley didn’t mince words when analyzing Houston’s win. “They don’t have any idea how to play basketball,” the 61-year-old legend asserted, unimpressed with the team’s performance. “They’ve got a great record but they’re not ready for primetime.”

Barkley was particularly critical of the team’s approach to the game. “They play the game strictly on talent. They got so much more talent than the Warriors.” Barkley continued. “The referees had to give them this game tonight.”

Indeed, securing the victory wasn’t easy for Houston. They led by 7 points at halftime, but their performance dipped significantly in the third quarter, allowing Golden State to mount a comeback and briefly take the lead. The Rockets were forced to rally, eventually winning 91-90 in a nail-biting finish. The final moments were marked by a controversial loose-ball foul that went in Houston’s favor, sparking outrage from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

“They have a bright future but man, they have to learn discipline, how to take care of the ball, shot selection,” Barkley concluded. He made it clear that while the Rockets’ talent and energy can carry them for now, they’ll need more than that to be true contenders throughout the season.

Tari Eason (C) of Houston Rockets dunks during the 2024-2025 NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Cup quarter-final match between Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets in Houston, the United States, on Dec. 11, 2024.

Houston Rockets are rising to the challenge

Despite Charles Barkley’s criticisms, the Houston Rockets are showing they can compete at the highest level. With a solid 17-8 record, they’ve been up to the task, challenging powerhouse teams with more experience. This season, they’ve already defeated formidable opponents such as the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Rockets’ litmus test ahead

The Rockets will soon have the chance to silence their critics, including Barkley. This Saturday, they’ll face the Thunder in the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas. A victory would send them to the final on Tuesday, and claiming the championship would not only quiet their doubters but also solidify their status as legitimate contenders this season.

