Where to watch Miami (Ohio) vs Colorado State live for free in the USA: 2024 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Miami (Ohio) will play against Colorado State in what will be the 2024 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl. Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

The Arizona Bowl will feature the Colorado State Rams, who enter as 2.5-point underdogs, facing off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The total points for the game have been set at 40.5, setting the stage for what promises to be an intriguing matchup.

The RedHawks are coming off a difficult 38-3 loss to the Ohio Bobcats, while the Rams are riding high following a thrilling 42-37 win over the Utah State Aggies. Both teams will be looking to bounce back and make a statement in this postseason clash.

When will the Miami (Ohio) vs Colorado State match be played?

Miami (Ohio) take on Colorado State this Saturday, December 28th, in the highly anticipated 2024 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl. The game will kick off at 4:30 PM (ET).

Miami (OH) quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) hands the ball off to running back Keyon Mozee – IMAGO / Newscom World

Miami (Ohio) vs Colorado State: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Miami (Ohio) vs Colorado State in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Miami (Ohio) and Colorado State live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to The CW.