NBA News: Sacramento Kings' star points to contract non-renewal and Lakers keep an eye on his situation

The Sacramento Kings are in a fierce battle with the Golden State Warriors for a play-in spot, but their recent loss to the Detroit Pistons has dropped them to last place in their NBA division. Amid this struggle, the future of their star player, De’Aaron Fox, hangs in the balance. Fox has previously turned down three contract renewal offers, and with his current deal set to expire in 2025, all signs point to a potential departure for which the Los Angeles Lakers are on the lookout.

Fox has expressed his desire to remain with the Kings and establish himself as a franchise cornerstone, but he also yearns for a more competitive team. Unfortunately, little seems to have changed in Sacramento. The Kings have suffered five consecutive losses, during which Fox has delivered standout performances, but his teammates have failed to provide the necessary support. As his contract nears its end, Fox could seek a move to a more competitive project.

This situation puts pressure on the Kings to consider trading Fox to avoid losing him for nothing as a free agent in 2025. Fox’s impressive season averages, 26.2 points, 5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists, make him a highly attractive option for NBA teams seeking a dynamic and versatile player. However, letting go of their best player would be a difficult decision for Sacramento.

One team that could be particularly interested in acquiring Fox is the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are reportedly looking to bolster their roster to support LeBron James, providing him with a scoring partner who can step up during critical moments. Fox’s skill set aligns perfectly with this need, as he could complement James while helping manage his minutes and workload. However, the Kings may be reluctant to trade Fox to a direct competitor within the Pacific Division, further complicating any potential deal.

e’Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings in action against the Golden State Warriors during their preseason game at Chase Center

Is De’Aaron Fox having a good season with the Sacramento Kings?

De’Aaron Fox’s season is impressive, especially considering the underwhelming performance of his team. Along with his already notable stats, Fox boasts a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc, further solidifying his ability to lead the Kings’ offense.

If the Sacramento Kings’ success were solely dependent on Fox’s performance, they would rank among the best teams this season. Unfortunately, his individual brilliance has not been enough to compensate for the team’s deficiencies. Sacramento continues to struggle in multiple areas, particularly on defense, where no significant improvement has been evident.

Looking ahead, the Kings will need to prioritize strengthening their roster through the draft and other avenues if they hope to retain Fox, who has become the face of the franchise. Without meaningful progress, it may become increasingly difficult to convince him to stay.