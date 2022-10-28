Golden State Warriors will visit Charlotte Hornets in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Charlotte Hornets will receive Golden State Warriors for a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The last champions have not had the best start to the season. Although of course there is still a long way to go in the regular season, and that is why there is plenty of time for the Golden State Warriors to improve their record, which at the moment is 3-2, which leaves them in 9th position in the Western Conference.

The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a season where they were out of the Playoffs after losing in the Play-in to the Atlanta Hawks, who would finally take the last place in the East. This season, of course, their goal will be to be in the Playoffs. At the moment, their win/loss balance is 2-2.

Charlotte Hornets Vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Live stream: FuboTV

Charlotte Hornets Vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets Vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

This will be the first game of both franchises in this regular phase 2022/2023 of the NBA. On the local side, they will seek their third win of the season and have a positive win/loss balance, while the Golden State Warriors seek to reach the top of the Western Conference.

How to Watch or Live Stream Charlotte Hornets Vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors to be played this Saturday, October 29 at the Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BA.

Charlotte Hornets Vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Golden State Warriors are the favorites with -360 odds, while for the victory of the Charlotte Hornets, the site gives +295 odds.

DraftKings Charlotte Hornets +295 Golden State Warriors -360

*Odds via DraftKings