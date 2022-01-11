Chicago Bulls will face Brooklyn Nets at the United Center this Wednesday, January 12. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Chicago Bulls will play against Brooklyn Nets this Wednesday, January 12 at the United Center in a match valid for the regular season. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

It will undoubtedly be one of the most attractive games in the Eastern Conference. Two teams that are candidates for the championship ring will collide at the United Center. On one side, there will be the current leaders of the East: the Chicago Bulls, who will seek to bounce back from the loss to the Dallas Mavericks (which snapped a 9-game winning streak) to continue as leaders.

On the other side will be the Brooklyn Nets, a team that has a roster with many stars, such as Irving, Durant or James Harden. The Nets were leaders in the East for much of the regular season, but they lost their spot to the Bulls and are now looking to get it back, and that is why it will be important for them to win in this game.

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The game that the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets will play this Wednesday, January 12 at 10:00 PM (ET) at United Center, will be the third between them for the 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The previous two, played on November 8 and December 4, were wins for the Bulls by 118-95 and 111-107 respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Wednesday, January 12, at the United Center, Chicago, Illinois; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBC Sports California, Spectrum SportsNet.

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction

Bookmarkers have not released their favorite yet, although they will surely reveal it in the next few hours. It really will not be easy to choose the favorites for this game, surely the one that is, it will be for very little difference. They are two strong teams and the truth is that either of them could win.

