One of the many concerns the fans and analysts had about Chris Paul joining the Golden State Warriors was the fact that, a couple of years ago, Draymond Greenliterally went on record saying that he didn’t like him.

Green is a fierce competitor and the ultimate trash-talker, and we’ve already seen what happens when he doesn’t get along with one of his teammates — just ask Jordan Poole.

And given Paul’s nature, it’s more than evident that he won’t back down from any confrontation either. However, as much as he still doesn’t like him, the four-time NBA champion is looking forward to playing together as professionals.

Draymond Green Wants To Talk To Chris Paul

“Everyone’s like, ‘How are they supposed to be teammates now?’ And I’ll tell you how,” Green started on Patrick Beverley’s podcast. “No. 1, I’ve never been in the situation really to build a relationship with him. I’m an adult, Chris is an adult. Like, we can talk amongst men. And that, I look forward to. There’s no sugarcoating what’s happened all these years. This is real life. Like, people get it twisted. Like, oh man, you’re in character. No, this is real life we’re living when we’re playing in these games.”

“So to just go front and act like all those things were fake—like I publicly said I didn’t like Chris before,” continued Green. “I’m not going to just be like, ‘Oh, man, that changed now that he’s my teammate.’ No. I look forward to talking amongst men. I look forward to working with another adult. I’ve had my fair share of days of not working with adults, and people who don’t move like adults. So I’m looking forward to going to work with an adult. Do you know what I’m saying? Chris is a pro. I’m looking forward to going to work with a pro. He’s super smart and he’s shown to be a great leader.”

At the end of the day, they’re both there to do the same thing and work towards the same common goal. They’re both grown-up men and should be mature enough to be able to coexist.