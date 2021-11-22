Cleveland Cavaliers play against Brooklyn Nets for a Eastern Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season in the US

Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets are ready to play in a Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on November 22, 2021 at 7:10 PM (ET). Chapter two. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Cavaliers had good numbers until less than 9 days ago since the last three games were tough for them. Three consecutive losses against the Celtics, Nets and the most recent at home against the Golden State Warriors 89-104.

Brooklyn Nets are sharing the first Eastern Conference spot with Chigaco Bulls as both teams have 12 wins and 5 losses. The Nets won a recent game against the Orlando Magic at home 115-113.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 22, 2021.

Time: 7:10 PM (ET)

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:10 PM

CT: 6:10 PM

MT: 5:10 PM

PT: 4:10 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The Cavaliers lost three straight games against the Boston Celtics 92-98 at home, Brooklyn Nets 99-109 on the road and a recent one against the Warriors at home. The last time the Cavaliers won a game was on November 13 against the Boston Celtics at home 91-89. This is the first time this season the Cavaliers have lost three straight games. Cleveland Cavaliers are scoring an average of 101.7 points per game.

Brooklyn Nets want to dominate the conference without Kyrie Irving, they have won 10 of the last 12 games. The two most recent victories were part of a small three-game series at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-99 and the Orlando Magic 115-113. But during that series the Nets lost to the best team in the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors 99-117. Brooklyn Nets are scoring an average of 108.4 points per game and the defense allows 104.6 points as the 10th best of the season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions And Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers are underdogs at home with +7.5 ATS and +260 moneyline at FanDuel, they can stop the visitors at home. Brookly Nets are favorites with -7.5 points to cover and -320 moneyline. The best pick for this NBA game is: Cleveland Cavaliers +7.5.



FanDuel Cleveland Cavaliers +7.5 / +260 Totals TBA Brooklyn Nets -7.5 / -320

* Odds via FanDuel.