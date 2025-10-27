Clippers star James Harden offers insight into the true personality of Brook Lopez

The Los Angeles Clippers experienced a remarkable Sunday night, securing a win against the Portland Trail Blazers, and with the additions of James Harden and Brook Lopez to the roster, the team is showing a fresh dynamic. Lopez’s distinct personality, highlighted by Harden, is proving to have a significant impact on the team’s synergy.

“He’s a veteran who’s already won a championship before, and ultimately, our focus is on winning,” Harden shared with the media following their 114-107 victory over Portland. “He’s going to let you hear it if something’s not right. His personality may be unique, but it’s invaluable for our team. He truly adds a great vibe.”

Discussing Lopez‘s influence, Harden emphasized the direct impact his demeanor has on the team’s mindset. He revealed how the former Boston Celtics player is unapologetically outspoken, readily expressing his thoughts and feelings.

“When he’s upset, he certainly communicates it. We appreciate him and are thrilled to have him with us,” Harden commented regarding Lopez’s integration into the team over the initial three games of the NBA regular season.

Lopez’s impact on the Clippers this season

While Lopez may not have made a decisive impact for the Clippers in terms of scoring, his contributions on the court are primarily defensive. Notably, he excels in shot-blocking, leading his team in this particular statistic.

Averaging 1.7 blocks per game, Lopez has proven to be a formidable obstacle for opponents. His exceptional blocking ability serves as a deterrent to offenses throughout the league, forcing them to reconsider their attempts near the basket.

Harden’s thoughts on his teammates

As the Clippers undergo various roster changes, Harden took a moment to discuss his teammate Kawhi Leonard, highlighting Leonard’s impressive return from last season’s injury setbacks.

“Kawhi is an extraordinarily talented player. He can effortlessly find his spots on the court and consistently make his shots,” Harden remarked to the media. “As a team, we’re highly cohesive, and the game’s flow is crucial. Ultimately, our goal is to win, regardless of the situation,” Harden said of Leonard.

