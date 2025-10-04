Clippers’ Chris Paul dives into his NBA retirement date

Chris Paul is considered one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, bridging two generations with his impact. His career longevity and consistent excellence have kept him in the spotlight. Now, he returns to the Los Angeles Clippers determined to chase the championship he has yet to win.

Speaking with Underground Lounge, the Clippers veteran said he hasn’t set a retirement date. He emphasized wanting to enjoy every moment on and off the court. Paul plans to take in the experience of traveling to different cities and competing at the highest level.

“I don’t know yet. I ain’t putting a date on it,” Paul said. “But I do know I’m not going to take it for granted. I’m going to enjoy each moment, traveling to the different cities, and take it all in, ’cause this is wild.”

At 40 years old, Paul remains highly effective, even if he isn’t the same player he once was. With 20 NBA seasons and 12 All-Star selections, he has the chance to finish his career on a high note. The Clippers offer him a platform to chase that elusive championship.

Chris Paul playing for the San Antonio Spurs

Paul reveals the teammate he’s excited to play with

Paul is eager to compete alongside the Clippers’ talented roster, highlighting a teammate he’s long wanted to play with: Ivica Zubac. This pairing is something he has looked forward to for years. It excites him to see how their chemistry develops on the court.

“I’ve always wanted to play with Zubac as a teammate,” Paul added. “You know what I’m saying? So just getting the chance to see him up close—it’s exciting. Because with any team you put together, you’re never really sure how it’s going to come together.”

After leaving the Clippers for Houston in 2017, few expected Paul to return. Following stints with the Rockets, Thunder, Suns, Warriors, and Spurs, he came back to Los Angeles this summer. His focus is clear: winning his first NBA championship before retiring.

Paul understands that the end of his career is approaching but remains fully committed. He continues to build his legacy game by game. If this is his final chapter, he is determined to make it count with the ultimate goal of claiming that long-awaited title.

