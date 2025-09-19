Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard reportedly won’t make a decision anytime soon due to salary cap constraints

Definitely one of the most high-profile stories in NBA history—and something rarely seen in this form—revolves around Kawhi Leonard, the Los Angeles Clippers, and their ongoing salary cap issue. The controversy has dominated headlines and left fans wondering how the league will respond.

The NBA has officially opened an investigation into the situation, first reported by sports journalist Pablo Torre, but sources indicate a resolution could take months to materialize. The process is expected to extend well beyond the typical offseason timeline.

According to Spotrac, “The NBA does not expect to have a resolution on the Kawhi Leonard salary cap circumvention investigation until after the All-Star Game.” This year, the All-Star Game is set to take place at the Intuit Dome, home of the Clippers, adding an ironic twist to the timeline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans have been quick to recall past cases, though few match the scope of Leonard’s situation. The Minnesota Timberwolves attempted to circumvent the salary cap with Joe Smith in the late 1990s, a scheme that ultimately led to fines, forfeited draft picks, and league suspensions.

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers.

Advertisement

More details on the Kawhi case

The saga goes far beyond the salary cap concerns. Reporting from ESPN, including a piece by Baxter Holmes, outlined the extraordinary demands Leonard’s uncle allegedly made during his 2019 free agency, when Leonard ultimately signed with the Clippers. Requests reportedly included a mansion, private jet access, and partial ownership of the franchise, raising questions about league compliance.

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: The strategy the Kings are using — and how it’s working to convince Kuminga

Things go south for the Clippers

Adding to the Clippers’ frustrations, Leonard has yet to play a single game beyond the second round for the franchise. When Los Angeles reached the Western Conference Finals, Leonard was sidelined by injury, a recurring theme that has repeatedly derailed the team’s postseason ambitions.

Advertisement

All eyes now turn to the NBA’s ruling, which could have major implications for both Leonard and the Clippers. Will the player face a suspension? Will the franchise lose draft picks or face restrictions on future moves? While fans debate the potential outcomes, it seems a final decision is still some time away.