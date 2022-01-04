Dallas Maverick will face the Golden State Warriors this Wednesday, January 5 in a game valid for this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. Here you will find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

An attractive match will take place in the Western Conference. The Dallas Mavericks will play home at the American Airlines Center against the Golden State Warriors. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Dallas Maverick are coming off a positive streak: they have won 4 of their last 5 games and that has allowed them to jump to sixth place in the Conference (displacing the Los Angeles Clippers) and, therefore, they are currently the last team that would be qualifying to playoffs without first having to play the Play-in instance. Of course, the Mavs are looking to keep that precious spot and for that they must continue to win.

On the side of the Warriors, they continue as the best team in the Western Conference and in the entire NBA. They are the biggest contenders for the championship in this season 2021/2022 and they show it night after night. Like the Mavericks, they are coming off winning 4 of their last 5 games and intend to continue stretching their positive streak.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: The American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The game that the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors will play this Wednesday, January 5 at the American Airlines Center will be the first between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. Undoubtedly it will be a very attractive game between two franchises that have a very good streak and that one of them seek to be the leader of the conference (Warriors) and the other to retain sixth place that allows them to go directly to the playoffs (Mavericks).

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors to be played this Wednesday, January 5, at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: ESPN, Bally Sports SW-DAL, NBC Sports Bay Area.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions

Bookmarkers have not yet released their favorites for this game, although they will most likely reveal them in the next few hours. Still, the Golden State Warriors, this season's top championship contenders, are almost certainly the favorites to win this game.

