The Dallas Mavericks will play their second game at home and the 4th of the series when they face the Phoenix Suns this Sunday, May 8. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the fourth game of a very close series. The favorites to advance to the conference finals (and one of the main candidates to win the title this season), the Phoenix Suns, lead 2-1 having won both games at home with great authority against a really tough Dallas Mavericks, who however were greatly outmatched in those two initial games.

The great performances of the franchise that ended up as the leader in the Western Conference allowed him to give a blow of authority playing at home, but the reaction of the Texan team was immediate and in game 3 they showed that they also have their tools and their strengths to fight against what is the best team of the season so far.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Live Stream: FuboTV

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Storylines

After two opening games in which the Phoenix Suns showed why they are one of the main candidates to win the title this year, the reaction of the Mavericks in their first home game was immediate, and they showed that despite being the underdogs The Arizona franchise will not have it easy to take this series.

The Mavs proved to have the tools to complicate those who finished in first place in the Western Conference (and with the best record in the NBA), but they will have to play with maximum concentration and exploit their strengths as much as possible to beat a team that for the moment seems destined to go far.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns in the U.S.

This Playoff game between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns to be played this Sunday, May 8 at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to Caesars: Phoenix Suns are the favorites to take the victory with -120 odds, while +100 odds will be for the Dallas Mavericks victory.

Caesars Dallas Mavericks +100 Phoenix Suns -120

*Odds via Caesars

