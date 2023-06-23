It could be the dawn of a new era for the Portland Trail Blazers. They took Scoot Henderson in theNBA Draft, and he looks like the kind of generational talent that could turn any NBA team around.

But that’s not the end of their problems right there. They still have a disgruntled superstar who didn’t want them to pursue a young player and urged them to trade for an All-Star instead.

Now, Chris Haynes reports that Damian Lillard has reportedly cut off all communications with the organization, and a trade request could be the next step for the All-Star guard.

Lillard Hasn’t Talked To The Blazers Since The NBA Draft

“Damian Lillard has not had any recent communication with the Portland Trail Blazers involving the draft, free agency, or his future, league sources tell NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report,” reported Haynes.

Lillard Had Given The Blazers An Ultimatum

“Dame has made it clear that he wants to compete for a championship, and he wants to continue, and he wants a roster that can get him there,” Haynes said on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast.

“He wants that now; he does not want to wait, he does not want to go through a rebuild, doesn’t want to continue to play with younger guys to help them grow and get to that point he wants to win,” Haynes continued.

Things definitely don’t look good in Rip City right now, and one could argue that they could’ve made the most of trading Lillard before the Draft as opposed to after. For now, divorce seems inevitable.