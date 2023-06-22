The NBA rumor mill is in full swing, and the Portland Trail Blazers are one of the teams that is making the most headlines. Of course, mostly because Damian Lillard‘s future looks up in the air.

The Blazers have been unable to build a true supporting cast around the 7x All-Star, which is why he has constantly been the subject of trade rumors. Dame has been very loyal to Portland, but the team cannot keep on wasting his talent.

Therefore, if they don’t want to lose him, they must try and bring more partners, while keeping those players who can be useful. It may not be easy though, since Jerami Grant, for instance, is reportedly seeking a lucrative deal to stay.

Rumor: Jerami Grant looking for five-year, $150m contract to re-sign with Blazers

(Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype)

“Speaking of veterans, Blazers forward Jerami Grant is expected to command $30-plus million annually in free agency, according to several NBA executives who spoke to HoopsHype.

Multiple teams with cap space are expected to have interest in Grant, including the Detroit Pistons most notably, and could make a run at Grant, one of the top free agents on the market. Multiple executives around the league believe Grant could command a five-year, $150 million contract from Portland to remain long-term.”

Of course, losing Grant would put the Blazers in a tough spot if they want to build a competitive team around Lillard. However, Grant’s demands may be too high. The forward will explore his options in free agency, so the Blazers will have to make an effort if they want him back.