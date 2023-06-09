Damian Lillard has become the biggest talking point in NBA circles right now, and for very good reasons. For the first time, it seems like he’s actually considering leaving the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lillard is one of the best scorers in the league and a proven leader that could help every single team. He should have plenty of franchises ready to make an offer to try and get him.

However, the Blazers should send him to a team where he wants to be; he’s earned that right. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the three most realistic destinations for him.

NBA Rumors: 3 Realistic Destinations For Damian Lillard

3. Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will likely lose James Harden this offseason, so the need for another ball-handler, playmaker, and elite shot-taker is more than evident here.

He’d play for a solid coach in Nick Nurse and next to reigning MVP Joel Embiid, not to mention the fact that he’d get the chance to lead them to their first championship in decades.

2. Brooklyn Nets

When asked about his future, Lillard hinted at the Brooklyn Nets as one of his preferred destinations, adding that he’s quite close with Mikal Bridges, so we cannot rule this one out.

The Nets want to bounce back after the infamous Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant tenure, and they have no reason to tank because the Houston Rockets have the right to swap picks with them.

1. Miami Heat

And last but not least, we find the Miami Heat. This team was Lillard’s preferred destination when asked about where he would want to go if he left the Blazers this offseason.

Lillard is close friends with Bam Adebayo, and he’s the true embodiment of Heat Culture. He’d be a perfect fit for what Pat Riley has built since taking over the organization.