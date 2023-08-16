The Los Angeles Lakers got off to a terrible start to the last NBA season, and not many people thought that they were championship material, not even with LeBron James on the court.

But they were quick to right their wrong, making some major moves to revamp their roster ahead of the second half of the season, and they were the second-best team in the league during that stretch.

So, now that they’ve doubled down on that investment, surrounding James and Anthony Davis with plenty of depth, coach Darvin Ham is quite confident in their ability to get the job done this season.

Darvin Ham Praises The Lakers’ Depth

“Absolutely [I think we’re close to a championship team],” Ham told ESPN. “We have leadership like LeBron James and Anthony Davis; some of the talent we were able to bring back in Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell.”

“Then, you think about the guys we added in Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes. I think the sky is the limit for what we will be able to do,” he added. “I think we added a lot of depth, a lot of guys that have skill, size and athleticism, so I look forward to all of that coming together.”

We still have to see how these new pieces gel with their current roster. But barring a major disaster, this Lakers team could fare much better and raise banner No. 18.