The 2022-2023 NBA tips off on Tuesday, October 18 in San Francisco and Boston. However, Dennis Schroder and many more will miss at leat the first week of basketball action due to different circumstances.

The 2022-2023 NBA Season is right here. Tuesday's night will have a two-game schedule. It includes the 2022 NBA Champion, the Golden State Warriors hosting the Los Angeles Lakers, after a Ring Ceremony at the Chase Center. And the Boston Celtics hosting the Philadelphia 76ers. However, not all the key players will be available to play for their franchises in the opening week.

In fact, among the most anticipated returns for this season was Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets, and Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the Canadian point guard was listed as a day-to-day by the Nuggets, according to Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento. While Middleton won't have his return to court at least for the first few weeks, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic.

Other key players such as Lonzo Ball, who had a break out last season with the Chicago Bulls, will be out for the upcoming season due to a knee surgery from which he will be recovering. As well as Spanish point guard Ricky Rubio, who is expected to be back at least on December, according to Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal. However, there are players who could come back earlier but at least not for the season opener.

NBA News: The most notable absences for the 2022-23 NBA Season Opening Week

1. Dennis Schroder

With the Los Angeles Lakers many things could come up as the 2022-23 NBA Season progresses. However, the last thing they need is that their most recent signed player out for their season opener against the Golden State Warriors. In fact, Schroder is expected to be out for three-to-four weeks after a surgery on his thumb.

2. Jaren Jackson Jr

One of the key players in the Memphis Grizzlies, alongside Ja Morant won't be on the court for the season opener against the New York Knicks at the FedEx Forum in Tennesse. In fact, head coach Taylor Jenkins said on Monday, Jackson Jr will become available for 5-on-5 drills in the next couple of weeks.

3. LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball won't play neither the season opener, nor alongside his brother LiAngelo, who was cut short from the Charlotte Hornets roster days before the final cut ended. According to Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer, Ball is "highly doubtful" for the season-opener game against the San Antonio Spurs.

4. Seth Curry

According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Seth Curry won't be available for the Brooklyn Nets' season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans due to an ankle undisclosed injury, but he will continue to practice. Last season, Curry played 62 regular-season games for the Nets.

5. Robert Williams III

The Boston Celtics won't have one the key players on their roster for the upcoming season opener after a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. In fact, the 25-year-old is expected to be absent for 8-to-12 weeks, according to ESPN.