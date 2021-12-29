The Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors meet at Pepsi Center on Thursday, December 30. Here, take a look at the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch this game of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Denver Nuggets welcome the Golden State Warriors to Pepsi Center on Thursday, December 30, to say goodbye to 2021 before the new year. Here, check out the match preview, predictions, and odds. To watch this game of the 2021-22 NBA season in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

The Nuggets and Warriors meet again shortly after Denver claimed a road win at Chase Center. That made it two wins in a row for the Nuggets, who will return home aiming to finish the year on the right foot.

Golden State, meanwhile, continues atop the Western Conference standings at .794. However, the Phoenix Suns are right behind them, so Stephen Curry and company will try to take down the hosts this time.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: Pepsi Center, Denver

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The Denver Nuggets have struggled to find consistency this season but their last two victories saw them climb to fifth place in the West. Their home record, however, isn't encouraging (8-6).

The Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, are in control of the standings and they produced great results when they hit the road this season. The Dubs, who are showing their credentials to be contenders, will seek revenge to head into 2022 in high spirits.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Results

Denver Nuggets: 17-16 (8-6 at home)

Golden State Warriors: 27-7 (11-4 on the road)

How to watch or live stream Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors in the US

The game between the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming). Other options to watch the game: NBA TV, Altitude, and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have yet to reveal their predictions for this game. However, the Warriors could be seen as favorites to claim revenge over the Nuggets and pick up the win this time.

