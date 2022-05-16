The Suns are blessed with a player like Booker, he is the future of the team for the upcoming seasons. Despite the playoff defeat, the Suns have material to reach the playoffs again with him.

The Phoenix Suns failure against the Dallas Mavericks will be a painful memory for Devin Booker and the rest of the players on the team, but so far the most important thing for him is his contract with the Suns.

Booker made his NBA debut in 2015 in what was a good season for him as a pro, 51 games started, and his lowest PPG in his pro career with 13.8 points per game. After that first season Booker has never stopped averaging over 21 points per season on average.

The Phoenix Suns played in the last two postseasons, during the 2021 playoffs Booker averaged his highest PPG with 27.3 points per game and 90% free throws in what were 22 games during the playoffs.

What does Devin Booker need to get his $211m contract extension?

Basically, Booker must be named All-NBA team for his contract extension to be activated. It is highly probable that he will enter that list since he was fourth in the MVP voting of the season, therefore that is an indication that his extension could become a reality.

Devin Booker's contract extension is made up of a 4-year deal and $211m that will be valid from the 2024-25 NBA season. Those four years will be activated after his rookie contract (2018) ends in 2024. Booker's salary with his new extension in 2024 will be $52.73m on average.