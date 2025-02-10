Doctor analyzes Anthony Davis’ injury: How long will the Mavs star be out?

The arrival of Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks received approval from NBA legends like Shaquille O’Neal, who emphasized that adding Davis and Max Christie was key to improving the team’s defense. In his debut against the Houston Rockets, Anthony Davis delivered a dominant performance. However, his impressive debut was overshadowed by an injury. Following the setback, a doctor analyzed the extent of his condition, offering insight into his recovery timeline.

“Anthony Davis, former Laker now Maverick, is likely a grade 1 groin (adductor) strain, possibly closer to a grade 2. The adductor muscle/tendon is notorious for slow healing due to poor blood supply. Therefore it is very commonly reinjured. 2 weeks at the minimum, likely closer to 4 weeks if it’s anything more than mild,” stated Jesse Morse on X, formerly Twitter.

Davis’ extended absence is a major setback for the Dallas Mavericks, who were counting on his defensive presence and frontcourt versatility, both evident in his debut. With the team already locked in a tight playoff race, losing a player of his caliber puts extra pressure on Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving to carry the offensive load.

In his absence, Max Christie and Naji Marshall could see increased minutes and be expected to step up. Additionally, Davis’ injury will impact Dallas’ rotation and defensive schemes. Without him, the Dallas Mavericks will need to adjust their game plan, and their ability to stay competitive in the crowded Western Conference playoff picture could depend on how well they adapt in the short term.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks leaves the court with an injury during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center on February 08, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.

Could Anthony Davis’ absence hurt the Dallas Mavericks’ NBA playoff hopes?

Although Anthony Davis’ absence is a setback for the Dallas Mavericks, it will not be devastating, as he has yet to establish himself as a crucial piece of the team. Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving remain the most essential players.

Additionally, the team was already used to playing without Luka Doncic, who missed time due to injuries before being traded. With Davis sidelined, it will be interesting to see how Max Christie steps up, especially after an impressive debut that showcased his potential in the Mavs’ system.