Is Norman Powell playing today, December 3, for the Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks?

The Miami Heat are visiting the Dallas Mavericks tonight at the American Airlines Center for regular season NBA action. The main uncertainty for the visiting team is whether sharpshooter Norman Powell will be available for tonight’s contest.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Heat have listed Norman Powell as questionable (left ankle sprain) for tonight’s matchup against the Mavericks.

According to Heat insider Anthony Chiang, Powell suffered the sprained ankle during the team’s 140−123 victory over the Clippers in the last game. Despite the injury, Powell had an incredible night against his former team, finishing as the game’s top scorer with 30 points, along with three rebounds and three assists.

The former Clippers shooting guard is enjoying an incredible year in his first full season in Miami. Powell is averaging a career-high of 25 points and 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists per game this season, while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from three-point range.

Norman Powell celebrates against the Clippers. (Getty Images)

Complete injury report for Heat and Mavericks

The uncertainty around Powell is not the only issue the Heat are dealing with. Pelle Larsson (right toe sprain) and Keshad Johnson (illness) join Powell as questionable on the injury report, while only Terry Rozier (not with team) is ruled out of tonight’s game.

The good news for Miami is that Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, and Andrew Wiggins are all available to play after being included on the injury report earlier in the day.

For the Mavericks, Daniel Gafford (right ankle injury management) and P.J. Washington (right ankle sprain) are listed as questionable for the game, while Dante Exum (right knee injury management), Dereck Lively II (right foot injury management), and Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery) are all ruled out for tonight.