What happens if Bills lose today against Eagles in 2025 NFL Week 17?

The Buffalo Bills enter Week 17 with an 11-4 record for a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, a game in which they must avoid a loss if they want to quickly secure the AFC East top. A defeat would only complicate matters for a team still positioning itself at the top of the conference.

If the Bills lose to the Eagles, they will finish the season behind the New England Patriots (13-3) in the AFC East. That represents the first negative scenario, despite Buffalo having a playoff berth secured.

The second unfavorable scenario involves the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Bills are still alive in that chase, which would provide a significant advantage in the postseason. However, a loss to Philadelphia would effectively eliminate any remaining path to the top seed in the conference.

Standings and the Bills’ race in the AFC

With a Wild Card spot already secured, the Bills are focused on climbing out of that position. Their target is the No. 1 seed, which is currently held by the Denver Broncos at 13-3. The New England Patriots could overtake Denver if they win in Week 18 again, while the Bills would need to win both of their remaining games and hope the Patriots lose in the regular season finale.

Last week, Josh Allen threw for 130 passing yards against the Browns, finishing without a touchdown, yet Buffalo still earned a 23-20 win. Allen and the offensive line appear to be in solid form, riding a four-game winning streak that could provide an extra edge. The last time the Bills faced the Eagles was in 2023, when they lost 37-34 in Philadelphia.

The Bills have not defeated the Eagles since 2011. In that game, Allen was not yet the quarterback, as Ryan Fitzpatrick led the team, throwing one touchdown and one interception in a 31-24 win over Michael Vick. A more recent matchup in Buffalo came in 2019, when the Eagles won 31-13.