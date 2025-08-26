Draymond Green against the rumors of a real reason behind his altercation with Jordan Poole on Warriors

The Golden State Warriors, after winning their last NBA championship in 2022, believed they had found the perfect successor to Stephen Curry. A young prospect with confidence, flair, and the ability to shine in crucial moments, Jordan Poole seemed destined to carry the torch. However, a heated altercation with Draymond Green derailed that vision and altered the trajectory of both players.

Green recently revisited the infamous 2022 training camp incident with his former teammate. This week, new speculation spread across social media after a viral post claimed to reveal the true reason behind the confrontation. The resurfaced story reignited debate around one of the most controversial moments of Golden State’s recent history.

The post alleged that head coach Steve Kerr had encouraged Poole to “stand up for himself” during practice after being challenged by Green. According to the claim, Poole responded by telling Green, “you’re an expensive backpack for 30,” a pointed reference to Curry. The rumor suggested that insult directly triggered Green’s punch, which was later leaked on video. Green quickly dismissed the narrative, posting six cap emojis on Threads to signal the report was false.

After addressing the rumor, Green admitted the situation could have been handled differently. “Age 33, 34, 35, I still learn those lessons,” he said. “That situation happened, and I’m like, ‘cool, we move on.’ And then when we couldn’t, I was like, ‘huh.’ For a while, it made me think like, ‘man, this dude’s nothing like me,’ because when those things happen, you just move on. But it taught me so much,” he added in an interview reported by ClutchPoints.

Draymond Green thread on Jordan Poole incident.

The fallout from the 2022 training camp incident carried long-term consequences for the Warriors. Poole, fresh off signing a four-year extension, never regained his rhythm. He struggled with consistency throughout the following season and was ultimately traded to the Washington Wizards in the summer of 2023. For Green, the episode marked one of the lowest points of his career.

Poole’s journey with the Warriors was a roller coaster of growth and setbacks. Drafted in the first round in 2019, he faced difficulties in his early seasons, struggling with efficiency and often being sent down to the G League to regain confidence. Despite those challenges, his relentless work ethic fueled steady improvement, and by his second year, flashes of his scoring potential began to surface.

By the 2021-22 season, Poole had cemented himself as a key piece of Golden State’s offense. He stepped up as both a scorer and a playmaker, providing crucial contributions during the team’s playoff run. His explosive scoring ability and confidence in big moments played a vital role in helping the Warriors secure the 2022 NBA championship.

That NBA season represented the peak of Poole’s time in Golden State, solidifying him as a rising star and a central figure in the franchise’s future. Yet, the fallout from his clash with Green and his eventual trade left lingering questions about what could have been had the situation unfolded differently.

