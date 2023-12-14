It was just a matter of time before Draymond Green got himself in trouble again. He had already been suspended once and ejected twice this season. Now, the Golden State Warriors will be without their best defender until further notice.

It’s not usual to get suspended in the league, let alone indefinitely. However, Green has a history and a reputation that precedes him, and the league had already made it clear that he would be made an example of if he didn’t get his act together:

“This outcome takes into account Green’s repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the league statement read. Green’s suspension will begin immediately. He will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play.”

But what about other players who have, like Green, crossed the Commissioner and been suspended for long stretches? Let’s take a look at the four longest suspensions in NBA history.

The Longest Suspensions In NBA History

4. Gilbert Arenas – 50 Games

There was a time when Gilbert Arenas was one of the most explosive scorers in the game. Then, his career took a downfall when he pulled out a gun on teammat Javaris Crittenton, apparently as some sort of joke.

Arenas was suspended for 50 games for this, and his reputation was never the same. Seen as a troublemaker with a massive contract, he never reached his true potential after this scandal.

3. Latrell Sprewell – 68 Games

Lattrell Sprewell is infamous in the NBA for two things: Turning down a millionaire contract stating that he wasn’t broke, just to be out of the league and bankrupt shortly after, and for his suspension.

While practicing with the Golden State Warriors, Sprewell choked and punched interim coach P.J. Carlesimo, being suspended for the season, forced to pay $24 million, and losing an endorsement deal with Converse.

2. Ron Artest – 86 Games

Then known as Ron Artest, Metta World Peace got the harshest punishment among all players involved in the infamous ‘Malice in the Palace’ altercation, mostly because he literally punched a fan in the face.

Artest was suspended for the rest of the 2004-05 season and missed 13 postseason contests as well, and he definitely left a mark on that Detroit Pistons fan.

1. O.J. Mayo – 164 Games

O.J. Mayo‘s story is perhaps the saddest here. He was a No. 3 pick and considered to be one of the most talented prospects of all time, yet he was never able to fulfill his true potential.

Mayo struggled with substance abuse and was suspended for two entire seasons for constant violations of the league’s drug policy. He never made it back to the NBA after that.