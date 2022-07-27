The Golden State Warriors squad that won its seventh NBA championship suffered an immediate disbandment. In this regard, Draymond Green explained why his team was unable to retain Otto Porter Jr. who left for Toronto.

The 2021-2022 was a magical season for the Golden State Warriors, in which they wrote another golden chapter of their history by conquering their seventh NBA championship by the hand of their stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, but also of a solid group of teammates that empowered them.

However, the Dubs' fairy tale soon came to an end as the now legendary Steve Kerr's squad began to suffer blows heading into the next league season. And they could not be other than the departure of important elements such as Otto Porter Jr.

It only took one season for the small forward to earn the respect and consideration of his teammates and the Golden State Warriors fans. But, despite having tasted for the first time in his career the taste of an NBA championship, he decided to end his time with Curry and Green to move to the Toronto Raptors.

Why would Otto Porter Jr. have left the Golden State Warriors?

If there is anyone with influence in the Dubs locker room besides Stephen Curry it is Draymond Green. Leaders on and off the court. So, in regards to Porter Jr.'s departure to Toronto, Draymond pointed to the main causes for it happening, something the Warriors couldn't compete against: money and family.

"I thought that was huge for Otto, I’m very happy for Otto... Otto’s wife, being from Toronto, had an opportunity to be in her hometown, I think that’s amazing. For Otto to come to the Warriors and re-establish his career the way he did and help us win a championship, we will definitely miss him, his shooting, his length, his competitive nature that he brought to us all year. But get your money, it’s all love, congrats my brother. Looking forward to Otto continuing to do great things.”, stated Green according of NBC Sports' Taylor Wirth.

On the financial front, according to figures from Sporting News, the salary increase Otto Porter Jr. will receive with the Toronto Raptors is enormous. In his one season with the Warriors he earned 2.4 million, however, in the Canadian NBA team that will make him receive 12.4 million spread over two years.