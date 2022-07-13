After ecstatically celebrating their NBA title, the Golden State Warriors must wake up to the reality of a new season without Gary Payton II. Regarding GP2's departure, Draymond Green expressed his feelings.

The Golden State Warriors touched NBA heaven by winning their fourth championship in seven years. However, their awakening was sudden, with news such as the departure of one of the pillars of their defense as Gary Payton II. Something to which Draymond Green has already reacted.

There is no doubt that Gary Payton II's contribution to the Warriors' cause during the 2021-2022 season was a major one. He played a total of 71 games averaging 7.1 points per game, 3.5 total rebounds per game, 1.4 steals per game, and 0.3 blocks per game, numbers he had not previously delivered with either the Wizards, Lakers, or Bucks.

Although Donte DiVincenzo has joined Golden State's ranks, it seems unlikely that he will be able to match in the short term the performance that the Young Glove gave to the Dubs and that he will now strengthen the Portland Trail Blazers' game.

Draymond Green's heartfelt opinion on the departure of Gary Payton II

The media spotlight on the Golden State Warriors rested primarily on the contributions of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, their biggest stars, however, it is a fact that NBA basketball being an ensemble sport, there were equally valuable contributions like that of Gary Payton II. That's why his departure left Green with a rollercoaster of emotions.

"Well deserved, man. At 29 years old, a guy that has continued to grind and grind and grind. I was looking at GP’s Wikipedia a few days ago and just looking at the teams he’s been on … and never quit. Extremely happy for him. Not happy to see him go, but always happy to see guys get their money … so to see GP get what he’s due, I thought that was absolutely amazing, I’m happy for GP. Congrats. CHAMP." stated Green to NBC Sports' Taylor Wirth.

Payton II left the Golden State Warriors in free agency heading into the 2022-2023 season to join the Portland Trail Blazers, in what will be his fifth NBA team, on a three-year, $28 million contract. In a six-year career he has won one championship, just the one he won with the Dubs in 2022.