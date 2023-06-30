The Golden State Warriors need to do whatever it takes to get Draymond Green locked up for the future. They don’t stand a chance to win an NBA championship without him.

Green is one of the most impactful two-way players in the league. And as such, he deserves to get one last big payday before he’s ready to ride into the sunset and walk away from the game.

That’s why he’s open to listening to multiple offers before making a final decision. However, he’s still keeping Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson up to date with everything revolving around his free-agency process.

Draymond Green Is Keeping Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson Updated Amid His Free Agency Saga

“You know I’m going through free agency right now. And you hear this, and you hear that, and I’m just updating them on my thoughts every step of the way,” Green said on Paul George’s ‘Podcast P’. “I update them because I don’t want to get to a point where if I was to leave, A. you can’t control the news anymore. And if I leave, it’s just like, ‘Wham, hey fellas, just FYI, I’m gone.'”

“Or it can come across at your phone and I didn’t get a chance to tell you. I’m in touch with them a couple of times a week right now, letting them know my mindset, what I’m thinking, what I’m hearing,” Green added.

All signs point toward Green re-signing with the Warriors, but anything can happen at this point, so it’s nice to see that he’s at least being honest and fully transparent about it with his teammates.