We all know Stephen Curry's offensive skills. However, that hasn't been the best part of his game this season, according to Warriors star Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors are on pace to break their very own record of most wins in a single regular NBA season. Led by Stephen Curry's scoring outbursts, they've been the best team in the league thus far.

Steve Kerr's side is completely dominating its rivals on both ends of the floor. Even without Kevin Durant or Klay Thompson on the court, this Warriors' squad reminiscence of the best years of 'The Dynasty'.

And, according to Draymond Green, one of the reasons behind that success has been Curry's defense. He recently said that, even though people praise him for being the greatest shooter of all time, he's actually become one of the best defenders on the team as well.

Warriors News: Draymond Green Says Stephen Curry Is One Of The Best Defenders On The Team

"No-one talks about Steph's defense," Green said. "The one thing that has been constant forever is his effort. He's never not giving effort on that side of the ball. I think he used to reach a lot... You just see him continue to take steps. Now? He's one of the best defenders we have on our team now. It's beautiful to watch. When he's giving the type of effort that he gives on that side of the floor, everyone else has to follow."

It's Championship Or Bust For The Warriors, Says Klay Thompson

The Warriors haven't even reached their peak yet. Klay Thompson and James Wiseman haven't made their season debut so they're only expected to get better. That's why Thompson thinks it's time to win another ring:

"We are now the type of team where it’s championship or bust,” Thompson told the media. “And that’s a really cool position to be in. Not a lot of players get to experience that. We’re 15-2. That’s a great indicator. And our defense, which is top-three in the league, as well as our offense. And I’m not back yet. Think about that. Really think about that. I’m really more motivated than ever. I want a championship so bad. More than anything.”

It's still too early to tell but the Warriors are on pace to win 74 games this season and while that seems unlikely or unsustainable, they've already shown what they're capable of when they're at their best.