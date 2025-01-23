Draymond Green sends strong message about Anthony Davis ahead of Warriors vs Lakers showdown

In his 14th NBA season, Anthony Davis remains at the forefront of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ championship aspirations alongside LeBron James. Draymond Green, a seasoned veteran and a key piece of the Golden State Warriors’ success, recently shared his thoughts on AD.

“AD is tough, man,” he began on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, showing his respect for the Lakers star. “He can put the ball on the floor, has great touch around the rim, and he’s shooting the three better this year.” Green’s assessment highlights the versatility that has made Davis such a standout player in the league.

Draymond also reflected on Davis‘ early impact in the NBA, noting that his ability to score was evident even in his rookie season. “It’s funny because when AD first came into the league, he averaged 20 points… he’s one of those guys who can just get it within the flow,” Green said.

Indeed, Davis wasted no time in showcasing his potential. In his debut season with the New Orleans Pelicans, he averaged 13.5 points per game, and by his second year, he was scoring over 20 points nightly. His career peak came in the 2017-18 season, where he averaged a career-high 28.1 points per game.

Anthony Davis #3 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers point down court after a turnover in their game against the Sacramento Kings.

Davis is great on both ends

Draymond Green went on to describe just how challenging Davis is to defend. “AD is a tough cover. You’re either too slow, and he puts you in space, or you’re too small, and he puts you down on the block,” he explained. This dual-threat capability—combining size, skill, and agility—makes Anthony a nightmare matchup for opponents.

But Davis’ impact extends beyond his offensive repertoire. Green was quick to emphasize the defensive prowess that has earned AD a spot as one of the game’s most well-rounded players. “Obviously, we know what he’s capable of, defensively as well,” Draymond added.

Davis has been a force on the defensive end throughout his career, earning three All-Defensive First Team selections and leading the league in blocks three times. This season, he’s still shining with the Lakers, ranking sixth in defensive rebounds (9.2 per game) and fourth in blocks (2.2 per game).

Warriors vs Lakers showdown

Green’s praise for Davis comes just ahead of a highly anticipated matchup between the Warriors and Lakers. The two teams are set to face off this Saturday night at Chase Center, marking their second meeting of the season.

Their first encounter came on Christmas Day, when the Lakers edged the Warriors 115-113 in a thrilling contest. Davis was limited to just seven minutes of play after an ankle injury forced him to exit the game early, failing to score or register any assists. Green, on the other hand, logged 34 minutes, contributing three points, six assists, and 10 rebounds in the tight loss.