Is Stephen Curry playing for Warriors vs Jazz, today January 3?

The Golden State Warriors (18-17) host the Utah Jazz (12-21) at Chase Center tonight in a back-to-back matchup, with significant uncertainty surrounding whether Stephen Curry will be able to play in San Francisco.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Warriors have listed Stephen Curry as questionable (left ankle sprain) for tonight’s game, leaving him at risk of missing a second consecutive contest.

Curry was a major absence for the Warriors last night in their 131-94 home blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. In addition to the four-time NBA champion, Golden State was also without Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, leaving them with little chance against the defending champions.

For tonight, the returns of Green and De’Anthony Melton are confirmed, as Steve Kerr rested them against the Thunder specifically for this game. However, Butler and Jonathan Kuminga remain questionable on the injury report, while Will Richard is listed as probable. Both Seth Curry and Al Horford have been ruled out.

Stephen Curry during a game with the Warriors. (Getty Images)

Kerr explains absences against the Thunder

It is certain that the Warriors do not want to be without Curry for any game, and although they were riding a wave of momentum after winning five of their last six games, it is better not to risk the health of the franchise’s best player. Additionally, age is a factor that is starting to work against them—something Steve Kerr keeps in mind when making decisions.

“With Draymond, that was easy,” he told reporters after the game. “We’re in the midst of this five-in-seven [five games in seven days], at his age (35), coming off the [three-game Eastern] trip, three in four starting [Friday]. It’s an easy one for us to rest Draymond”.

However, an unforeseen issue arose with Jimmy Butler, as Kerr had not planned to have him sit out against the Thunder. “Jimmy, we didn’t plan to [rest him], but he got sick [Friday] morning. Hopefully he gets better quickly,” Kerr added.

Finally, he indicated that with a team that has a high average age, one must know when to give players a rest. “The schedule is what it is. When you have an older team, you have to navigate it as best you can, so we’re trying to do that,” he concluded.

