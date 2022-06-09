The Celtics jumped back into the lead in the NBA Finals, 2-1, and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was not having it on his podcast.

Draymond Green went on an epic rant after the Warriors lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Draymond Green vented his frustrations big time on his podcast following the Golden State Warriors 116-100 defeat to the Boston Celtics last night in the NBA Finals. Green was held to only 2 points with 3 assists and 4 rebounds, then did something no professional athlete should do after a tough loss, go all out on a microphone.

Green, who has been criticized by Warriors fans and other NBA fans alike, for doing a podcast shortly after games was not having it and was defiant with regards to what he should do in his free time. The Warriors star vented on his “haters” and stated he will continue to take to the mic after games, especially during the NBA finals.

In the age of content and over exposure it is a very interesting perspective to hear a NBA player speak candidly about his experiences in the NBA Finals, but the jury is still out if, especially after a tough loss, it’s the smartest thing to do when one's emotions could still be running high.

Draymond Green not going to stop podcasting

In his hotel room after the game Draymond Green made sure those who criticizes his podcasting post games know he isn’t stopping. “Draymond’s focused on podcasting and blah blah blah, listen ya’ll gonna get this podcast like I told all of you at the beginning of these playoffs.”

Green continued, “This podcast isn’t going nowhere, am going to leave the arena, return to this hotel room, return to my home when am back in San Francisco, and am going to do this podcast.”

After making sure he told the listeners that the podcast would be uploaded no matter what Green stated, “you will listen”. When confronted with questions if Green should be podcasting at all during the finals, Green continued his defiance by asking, “what should I be doing when I get to my room? Should I go to sleep? Watch the film of the game? Am going to do that anyway!”

“Win, lose, draw… ya’ll getting his podcast, keep talking” were Green’s sendoff words. The NBA Finals continue tomorrow between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.