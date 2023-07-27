Dwyane Wade reveals why he chose Allen Iverson to introduce him into the Hall of Fame

Allen Iverson’s career is one of the reasons why some people don’t take NBA ring culture seriously. Ring or not, we’re talking about one of the greatest players in Philadelphia 76ers history, and one of the most explosive scorers ever.

Iverson was way more than just a basketball player who looked cool. He was a trend setter, a cultural icon, a scapegoat, an underdog, and a guy whose chipon his shoulder was the only thing bigger than his talent.

That’s why Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade chose him to introduce him during his induction into the Naismith Memorial Baksetball Hall of Fame, so younger fans realize how much of an impact he had.

Dwyane Wade Wants Allen Iverson To Get His Flowers

“It was important to me that I touched the culture when I did this,” Wade said. “And Allen Iverson is somebody who gets forgotten for what he means to this game and what he means to a community and to a culture.”

“And so, I want to bring that back to the front in the forefront and give him his flowers like he deserved and just tell him how important he was, man, to not only me but to all the little boys that looked like me and look like him,” added Wade.

Iverson was a unique player and is still a unique person. Hopefully, history will give him his rightful place as one of the greatest entertainers the game of basketball has ever seen.