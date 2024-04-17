Following their heartbreaking end to the NBA season, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry shared his emotions and thoughts about potentially playing without Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The Warriors were eliminated from playoff contention.

Klay Thompson will be a free agent.

Stephen Curry wants the core to stay together.

Stephen Curry Gets Emotional After Warriors’ Loss To Kings

For the first time since Steve Kerr took over, the Golden State Warriors won’t make the playoffs with a healthy Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.

They couldn’t keep up with the up-and-coming Sacramento Kings, with Thompson going scoreless in what may have been his final game with the organization.

The Warriors will have to make some tough decisions in the offseason, and that could mean Thompson could be on his way out. Others think they could even consider trading Green to build around Curry and Jonathan Kuminga.

Stephen Curry Can’t See Himself Playing Without Klay Thompson, Draymond Green

That’s why, following the loss, Curry made it loud and clear that as much as he desperately wants to win again, he wants their championship core to stay together:

“I can never see myself not with those two guys,” Curry told the media. “I understand this league changes, and there’s so many things that go into it. I know they want to win, and I want to win. That’s all I’m worried about.”

Draymond Wants Thompson Back

Thompson is about to test unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career. But as much as he’s got to assess his future, Draymond Green wanted to let it be known that they absolutely want him back:

“Obviously, we want Klay back,” Green said. “We’ve been through a lot: incredible highs, some shitty lows, but the common denominator to both of them is that we’ve gone through each and every scenario together. It’s obvious that we want to continue what we’ve been doing, but I understand he got a decision to make, he’s going to make the best decision for him, team got a decision to make, they’ll make the best decision for the team.”

Even though former GM Bob Myers is no longer there, Green still believes the Warriors will do what’s best for the team and the players, so he’s confident in their plans for the offseason:

“I have no reason to think that our ownership group aren’t going to take care of us,” Green added. “There’s a lot of organizations that will only do what’s best for the organization. This isn’t one of them.”

This could be the end of one of the most entertaining and dominant teams in NBA history. But even if that’s the case, they don’t have anything else to prove at this point in their careers; they’re all first-ballot Hall of Famers.