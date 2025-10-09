Erik Spoelstra replaces Steve Kerr as Team USA HC for 2028 Olympics: Who has more NBA rings as a coach?

Team USA, one of the most successful basketball teams over the last decade, is already planning for the 2028 Olympics set to take place in Los Angeles. In a significant development ahead of this premier global event, Erik Spoelstra will replace Steve Kerr as the head coach.

As reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Miami Heat’s head coach, Erik Spoelstra, will assume the responsibility of leading Team USA in the upcoming Olympics, ushering in a new era for the team.

With this decision, the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles will feature Spoelstra on the bench, orchestrating Team USA’s quest to reclaim the Gold Medal, a feat they have fallen short of only once in the past three decades.

There is ample time to deliberate on the squad that might represent the country at those games; however, one name that may not be included is LeBron James, who will be 43 years old at that time.

Who has more NBA championship rings as a coach: Spoelstra or Kerr?

Steve Kerr holds the edge over Erik Spoelstra in terms of NBA championship rings as head coach. The head coach of the Golden State Warriors has secured four titles, while Spoelstra has claimed two with the Miami Heat. Team USA’s new head coach earned both his championship victories in Miami, whereas Kerr’s four titles came with Golden State.

Kerr’s tenure as the head coach of Team USA was an undeniable success, and with Spoelstra at the helm, there is optimism that this new era will continue the legacy. Spoelstra, who served as the lead assistant under Kerr and was instrumental in the team’s gold medal victory at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, now has the opportunity to further build on this foundation.

The outlook for the upcoming Olympics in the United States appears promising, especially with emerging NBA talents set to make their mark in the next season. The focus will be on whether this new generation can sustain the legacy established by their predecessors, or if another country will rise to alter the historical narrative.