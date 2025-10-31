Steve Kerr makes a major statement about a key Warriors statistic after loss vs Bucks without Antetokounmpo

The Golden State Warriors suffered a harsh reality check against the Milwaukee Bucks, losing 120-110 in an NBA game that carried extra significance: the Bucks played without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Head coach Steve Kerr spoke candidly about the team’s struggles in light of the defeat.

It was a disappointing night for the Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, as they were outperformed by former teammate Ryan Rollins, who scored a career-high 32 points. Kerr openly admitted that the Warriors have consistently struggled in games when opposing stars are absent.

“We’re like 0-12 the last couple of years when opponents sit their stars,” Kerr said after the game. The Warriors struggled to find rhythm, with passes going astray and plays failing to materialize.

“You know, I just told our coaches that if I were an opposing coach, I would just sit the star every time. These are games that, as a coach, you hear the star is out and you’re terrified because we’ve seen it a million times,” Kerr added.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Every NBA team is loaded with talent. You saw those guys out there, firing threes and all — everybody can play in this league. When the star sits, everybody gets excited. This game did not surprise me, frankly,” Kerr concluded.

Warriors’ performance against the Bucks

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 27 points, six rebounds, and four assists, shooting 42.1% from the field and 40% from three-point range. Jimmy Butler contributed 23 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists, hitting 38.9% from the field.

Jonathan Kuminga continued to shine in the post-extension era, scoring 24 points, eight rebounds, and four assists while shooting 63.6% from the field and 50% from three-point range.

Bucks’ standout in Antetokounmpo’s absence

With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined, the Bucks needed someone to step up offensively, and young guard Ryan Rollins delivered. He scored 32 points, grabbed three rebounds, and dished out eight assists. Rollins shot 61.9% from the field and an impressive 71.4% from beyond the arc, making five of seven three-pointers.

He led the team from the front, giving the Warriors no opportunity for a comeback after establishing a lead in the first quarter. Rollins’ performance proved decisive in keeping the Bucks ahead and securing the victory.