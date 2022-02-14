ESPN insider Stephen A. Smith explained why the Los Angeles Lakers should look to move on from Anthony Davis in the offseason. Check out what the controversial pundit said.

So many things have gone wrong for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. They haven't been a good defensive team and have left a lot to be desired from an effort standpoint. Moreover, they've struggled with injuries throughout the whole year.

Once again, Anthony Davis has missed a big chunk of the campaign with multiple ailments. Just like it's been throughout his entire career, durability continues to be an issue and a big concern.

That's why ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes that if they want to make the most of LeBron James' remaining contract years, they should try and move on from Davis and trade him in the offseason.

Stephen A. Smith Says The Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis

"I didn't want to say this, because I have mad love and respect for Anthony Davis," Smith started. "I still think this brother is a star, he's averaging 23 and 9 and shooting better than 50% from the field. But just 16% from three-point range, 11-65 this year. just atrocious three-point shooting."

"Ladies and gentlemen, we gonna talk about the Lakers beyond this season. They have to trade Anthony Davis," Smith continued. "You don't keep Anthony Davis, here's why: his value is his value as a player, but durability is a question mark at age 28. As you get older, those durability questions are going to be even more prevalent."

"So when you think about how his stock is going to be as high as it's ever going to be, isn't that right now?" Smith asked. "And if you're looking at LeBron James and the fact that you need additional pieces, Anthony Davis is the guy that you can get a lot for."

Davis was supposed to take over and be the Lakers' franchise player once LeBron's deal expired. But he's failed to stay on the court more often than not and, even if it seems far-fetched, moving on from him may not be the craziest idea Smith has ever had.