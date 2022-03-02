Zion Williamson's rehab and situation with the New Orleans Pelicans continue to raise more questions than answers. Find out what ESPN's Brian Windhorst said about it.

Zion Williamson drew contrasting takes about his NBA future long before he suited up for the Duke Blue Devils. And just when it seemed like he was going to be just fine, multiple injuries and setbacks have once again raised questions about his durability.

The former first-overall pick has yet to make his season debut. He's rehabbing away from the team and rumors state that he's not that invested in their project. Moreover, he wasn't even a part of their promo email for next year's season tickets.

Zion was reportedly set to play at some point in the season but that date has been pushed back multiple times. Truth be told, no one—not even the New Orleans Pelicans—know when he'll be back on the court, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

ESPN: No One Knows When Zion Williamson Will Be Able To Play

(Transcript via Fadeaway World)

"Obviously, we have not heard anything official from Zion in now almost two months. At the time, the timeline was 2-3 weeks. So, the Pelicans have taken great care and Zion Williamson's camp has taken great care to not allow anything official out about his condition.

But it is clear within the team that they do not expect him to return in the short term... it has not been a flow of good news. Zion was supposed to come back literally five months ago. So, this has been an unfortunate situation and really the question is, what can be done to make sure of his health both short term and long term? They are barrelling toward trying to make the playoffs, but when they made the CJ trade they knew there was a good chance Zion was not going to be back this season. They just don't know when he's coming back."

Williamson's camp has reportedly grown frustrated with the Pelicans and some rumors point out that he'll force a trade away at some point in the future. But he has to prove that he's healthy first.