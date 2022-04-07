ESPN insider Stephen A. Smith believes the 2021-22 season rules out LeBron James from the GOAT conversation once and for all. Check out what he said about it.

The 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers season will go down as one of the biggest failures in NBA history. Despite LeBron James' best efforts and their revamped Big 3, the team finished way below .500 and out of the play-in tournament.

The Lakers would've been out of playoff contention at least one month before the end of the regular season if it wasn't for the play-in. They were a terrible defensive team and a stagnant offensive team and failed to make adjustments.

And, while some people are giving LeBron a pass for his 30.3 points per game average, Stephen A. Smith thinks this season only shows why he can no longer be a part of the GOAT debate.

Stephen A. Smith Says This Season Rules LeBron James Out Of The GOAT Debate

“Ends the GOAT conversation,” Smith said. “There’s nothing to talk about. You’re 17 games under .500 and you average 30 (points). Now, if LeBron had been injured and as a result, he had been hobbled throughout the season and you’re averaging 17, 18 points, we would to him and see he’s injured. You’re gonna say he’s injured. That’s what it is okay, it’s simple and plain. That’s not what happened here.”

“What happened here is that LeBron James the player, as exceptional and phenomenal as he is, you know what, the GM that he was, was in strong desire of a lot,” Smith added. “He had a lot to do with the assemblage of this roster. And, the leadership ability that was a strength of his, where he was able to galvanize the troops and maximize the potential around him, he couldn’t pull that off this year. And they are 17 games under .500 — the Lakers, not the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Los Angeles Lakers are 17 games under .500 with LeBron James averaging MVP-caliber numbers. This is definitely a stain.”

While it's hard to criticize a player for averaging 30+ on 52% shooting, Stephen A. has a valid point right there. Even so, ruling out a player from the GOAT debate over a subpar season may not be fair or accurate.