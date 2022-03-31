The Los Angeles Lakers' downfall was quite predictable, as LeBron James often wears his teams out in four years, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been a mess since the start of the season. Their offseason moves didn't pan out, they failed to make any deals before the deadline, and now they're not even in a playoff spot.

Multiple reports have pointed out a rift between the ownership, the team's stars, and the front office. No one seems to be on the same page and chances are that Rob Pelinka and Frank Vogel won't come back next season.

As crazy as it may seem coming from a team that won the NBA Finals just two seasons ago, it's just a part of a big pattern from LeBron James' teams, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

ESPN: LeBron James Wears His Team Out In Four Years

“LeBron’s career operates in four-year increments. He wears his team out. I call it organizational fatigue,” Windhorst said. “It happened the first time in Cleveland. They ran out of draft picks, they had a bunch of guys in their mid-30s. Shaq close to the finish line, Antawn Jamison."

“He goes to Miami, four years, great run, they run out of draft picks. In his last game, three guys retired after the game," Windhorst added. "He goes to Cleveland, four years, great run. They run out of draft picks. They got old guys. Here we are in L.A., fourth year. The oldest team we’ve seen in NBA history, they’re out of draft picks, they’re exhausted.”

Windhorst may have a valid point right here. Also, and even though he's played great, this has been LeBron's least successful stint of his career, failing to reach the playoffs in three out of four seasons in Hollywood.

Needless to say, that ring in the bubble will most likely make up for all the struggles once it's all said and done. But judging by the looks of this, one can only wonder what this team could do to get back on track for the long run.