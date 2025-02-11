Not Michael Jordan or LeBron James: NBA legend Shawn Kemp names his GOAT

In the world of NBA basketball, debates about the “GOAT” (Greatest Of All Time) often revolve around two dominant figures: Michael Jordan and LeBron James. However, during an appearance on the “All The Smoke” podcast, Seattle SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp shocked listeners by naming a different player as the greatest of all time.

Kemp selected Bill Russell over both Jordan and LeBron, arguing that being the best player doesn’t necessarily mean being the top scorer. “People get at me when I say this, but Bill, Bill Russell. The best to play the game is not going to be the leading scorer. The best to play the game is going to be one in the middle doing a lot of different things,” Kemp explained in July 2024.

Bill Russell, with a career scoring average of 15.1 points per game over 13 seasons, is often overlooked for his offensive output. However, his defensive prowess and ability to dominate the boards were crucial to the 11 championships he won with the Boston Celtics.

More than points: Russell’s leadership, advocacy, and collective impact

Kemp also emphasized Russell’s influence as a complete player: “Because he’s got to be able to help people out, keep the ball in play. Bill Russell was the first one blocking shots, keeping the ball in play. You know, we were blocking shots and throwing that (expletive) 17 rows into the stands. He was actually blocking shots. They were getting layups off of it, man.”

While Kemp played with a more flashy and offensive style, Russell stood out for his fundamental approach, dominant defense, and ability to make his teammates better.

Russell: A champion beyond statistics

Despite not being known for his scoring, Russell consistently ranked among the NBA’s top five in field goal percentage early in his career. In the 1958-59 season, he posted a 47.5% shooting percentage, which was the second-best in the league.

Jordan or LeBron: A comparison between legends

Kemp also shared his thoughts on other “GOAT” contenders, making a bold comparison between LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson: “I think LeBron is right up there … I don’t think LeBron should be compared to Michael Jordan either; I think he should be compared to Magic Johnson. Whoever started that (expletive) got it totally wrong. LeBron is not no (expletive) Michael Jordan. Kobe is more like Michael Jordan, and LeBron is like Magic Johnson,” Kemp said.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James interact after the presentation of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Who is the GOAT? The eternal debate

The debate over the best player in NBA history is as old as the league itself. While Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the most frequently mentioned names, other legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and Bill Russell also deserve serious consideration. Each of these players has left an indelible mark on the game, shaping its evolution in unique ways.