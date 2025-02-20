NBA News: Bronny James’ agent sends clear message to Lakers about his development

Bronny James’ rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers has ignited discussions about his development as a professional player. Splitting time between the NBA and the G League, he finds himself at the center of a debate over the most effective path for his growth.

While some insist that NBA experience is irreplaceable, others, including his agent Rich Paul, argue that the G League offers a more structured and beneficial environment for his progression.

Renowned agent Paul has been a strong advocate for the G League as a crucial stepping stone for young talent. In recent statements, Paul stressed the importance of Bronny receiving consistent playing time in the G League, where he can refine his skills and gain experience without the intense pressure of the NBA. “[He needs the reps] in the G League, absolutely,” Paul said during a recent appearance on the “Gil’s Arena” podcast.

Bronny James’ situation highlights broader questions about the NBA’s approach to developing young players. Is alternating between the NBA and G League the best route for players like James, or would focusing on a single league provide the consistency and confidence needed for long-term success?

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers shakes hands with LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers before entering the game in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

“The G League today has a much better development structure, and if you look at the draft, we’ve had nearly everyone from the third pick to the last pick in the draft spend some time in the G League,” Paul stated.

A promising future for Bronny James

Despite the challenges and uncertainties, Bronny James possesses the talent and work ethic to carve out a successful NBA career. The decision on where he plays next season will be crucial to his development, and Paul is convinced that the G League offers the best path forward.

Statistics supporting the argument

In the G League, Bronny James is averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. He plays an average of 29.6 minutes per contest, giving him the opportunity to develop his game and gain valuable experience.

The G League: A path to NBA success

The G League has become an increasingly viable route for players aiming to succeed in the NBA. Its competitive environment and high-level training programs help prepare players for the next stage of their careers. Rich Paul and other experts believe that, at this point in his career, the G League is the ideal setting for Bronny James to reach his full potential.

