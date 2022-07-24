He might be a former Los Angeles Lakers' player, however he know what's he is talking about when it comes to what he saw last season.

The Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing perfomance in the 2021-22 NBA Season. LeBron James gave it all to a team that was falling apart. While Anthony Davis was bouncing back-and-forth with injuries and to top it all off Russell Westbrook had one of his worst perfomances of his career.

The Lakers didn't make it to the NBA players nor even the Play-In Tournament. Which started a lot of questions inside and outside the lockeroom. Therefore, David Ham was appointed as the new Lakers' head coach. When the NBA Summer League started, Westbrook was seen very far away from his Lakers' teammate LeBron James. Which started some rumors about their future as a team.

Since then, the rumors have started to spread about Westbrook being the player assigned to leave for a trade for Kyrie Irving. However, this deal hasn't even closed yet. But, a player who was inside that locker room last seaso talk about what holds for the LA Big Three's future in the upcoming NBA Season.

Former Laker's player thinks LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will work out

Malik Monk talked to TMZ Sports about what he thinks of his former teammates LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook and the whole commitment issue situation in the Los Angeles Lakers. He answered, "Of course, the 2021-22 season was a mess for the Lakers -- they missed the playoffs as AD missed a ton of games due to injury ... and Russ' production was a serious issue."

However, he thinks "Especially when they have convos like that, it’ll work out for them. They all great.", he added. Also he said that "LeBron had a big part of everything, he had a big part in me coming to L.A". This because last season was Monk's best season in his career.

The Jonsboro-born player averaged 13 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in 76 games in the 2021-22 NBA Season. Which was his 5th season as an NBA player, and what ended up being his ticket to a 2-year-deal worth $19 million-dollars with the Sacramento Kings for the upcoming season.