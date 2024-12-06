NBA News: Charles Barkley makes bold statement about LeBron James, draws comparison to Kobe Bryant

The past few weeks have been challenging for the Los Angeles Lakers. Tough losses, including a defeat to the Miami Heat last Wednesday, have led to scrutiny of head coach JJ Redick and the team’s star players, including LeBron James. Many have voiced concerns about the 39-year-old superstar’s recent performances, raising questions about his future in the league. In this context, Charles Barkley shared his thoughts on LeBron’s legacy and compared him to other NBA greats, such as Kobe Bryant.

“I will say this about LeBron James: I think his career has been the greatest sports story in sports history,” Barkley said during an interview on Come And Talk 2 Me, praising LeBron’s remarkable 22-season journey in the NBA.

“What I mean by that is people forget Kobe Bryant struggled in the beginning. Kevin Garnett struggled. McGrady struggled. All the young guys struggled,” Barkley continued, referencing the early challenges faced by other NBA stars. “The only guy who didn’t struggle was LeBron. He came in and played well right away.”

However, Barkley’s comments come amid the ongoing GOAT debate, in which he reiterated his position on the comparison between LeBron and Michael Jordan. While he acknowledged LeBron’s greatness, Barkley made it clear that he doesn’t believe James can be considered the equal of MJ. “I ain’t never gonna shade LeBron. I love LeBron, he’s a good dude, he’s a great, great player,” the Phoenix Suns legend clarified.

Commentators Christina Kim and Charles Barkley look on during Capital One’s The Match IX at The Park West Palm on February 26, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Barkley has a point about LeBron

Barkley’s point about the early struggles of many NBA stars is hard to dispute. Take Kobe Bryant, for instance—during his first two years with the Los Angeles Lakers, he started only seven games and averaged just 7.6 points per game in his rookie season. A similar story unfolded with Tracy McGrady, who faced early challenges with the Toronto Raptors.

LeBron James, however, was a standout from the moment he entered the NBA. At just 19 years old, he made an immediate impact with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In his rookie season, LeBron started 79 games and averaged 20.9 points per game, earning the Rookie of the Year award. The following year, he was selected to the NBA All-Star Game—a recognition he has received for 20 consecutive seasons.