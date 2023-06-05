For years, even non-NBA fans have kept tabs on Bronny James. That’s what happens when you’re the eldest son of LeBron James, one of the greatest athletes in world history.

Bronny has made it clear that he intends to carry his old man’s torch and keep the James’ name running the NBA for years to come. He recently committed to USC to get ready for the pros.

However, former NBA champion Kenny Smith believes things won’t be that easy for him, stating that he shouldn’t just assume he’s going to be an NBA player just because his father is one.

Kenny Smith Says Bronny Won’t Have An Easy Path To The NBA

“He has to go through a process to possibly get into the NBA that is very hard to get to,” Smith said on Big Boy TV. “People forget, 75 years of basketball, Big, there’s only been 5,100 players that touch a floor. Ten-day contracts, ten seconds, one second, only 5,100 people in 75 years.”

“To be waiting on your son to be one of those 5,100, that doesn’t even make sense either,” Smith continued. “He’s not waiting on his son. He’s wishing his son would make it.”

LeBron Wants To Play With Bronny

For years, people have speculated about LeBron’s desire to team up with his firstborn. Not so long ago, The King himself confirmed those rumors by stating that he does wish to play until Bronny makes it to the league.

“I want him to be in the NBA. I am not going to lie,” LeBron said on Uninterrupted. “I want to be on the court with him. I think that will be an unbelievable moment. He’s about to be a junior so the years, it could get close, but we should see, but I want him to get to the NBA.”

That’s one of the main reasons why people don’t think LeBron will retire after this season as he said. But plenty of things can happen in the next couple of years, so one never knows.