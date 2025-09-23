Giannis Antetokounmpo sends clear message to the Bucks amid uncertainty in his NBA future

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been at the center of offseason discussions regarding his future in the NBA. Amid the speculation, the Greek star delivered a direct message to the Milwaukee Bucks about what he expects moving forward.

Rumors of a possible Antetokounmpo trade have grown after ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that nothing about the two-time MVP’s future is guaranteed. Antetokounmpo made it clear that if the Bucks are not committed to competing for an NBA championship, he does not want to be part of the team.

“I like challenges. I’ve realized I like living with pressure. If I’m in an environment without pressure and I don’t believe we can achieve something great, I don’t want to be there,” Antetokounmpo told Greek outlet Sport24.

Still, the two-time MVP acknowledged that he could eventually be traded. “Look, I hope it never happens, but I’m expecting it too. Just because you’ve given a lot to the team doesn’t mean the team won’t do what’s best for itself,” he added.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks against the Indiana Pacers. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Antetokounmpo draws parallels with Doncic trade

There has been plenty of talk about the possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo being traded by the Bucks this offseason. The Greek superstar didn’t rule it out himself, even comparing his situation to Luka Doncic’s stunning move from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Sure, if my head were in the clouds, I’d say, ‘No way I get traded, I’m Giannis Antetokounmpo.’ But because I’m grounded and realistic, I know anything is possible — you never know. When that Luka Doncic trade happened, it wasn’t just me who was shocked — anyone who watches basketball was shocked,” Antetokounmpo said.

The two-time MVP went into more detail about Doncic’s blockbuster trade to Los Angeles, which caught the basketball world completely off guard. Even some of the players involved in the deal reportedly didn’t know it was happening until it was finalized.

“I was having my treatment when a friend told me Doncic became a Laker. I was shocked. I s— myself,” Giannis added. “If Luka is traded, everybody can be traded. He took his team to the Finals. And it’s Luka Doncic. He is 26”.

