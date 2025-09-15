Giannis Antetokounmpo delivers strong rebuttal to Alperen Sengun’s critique of his performance

In a spectacular showcase of talent at EuroBasket, Giannis Antetokounmpo proudly represented Greece. Alongside a constellation of stars such as Alperen Sengun, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic, the tournament had a showcase of NBA talent. In a fiercely contested tournament, Germany emerged victorious, defeating Turkey in the final with a stellar performance by Dennis Schroder.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo and the Greek team made history by clinching the bronze medal. This achievement followed a tough semifinal loss to Turkey. After that game, Sengun remarked that Antetokounmpo is “an excellent player, but not a great passer.” The Greek Freak responded by leading Greece to victory over Finland, securing third place in the tournament.

“I’m a guy who doesn’t like to talk a lot; I let my game do the talking. I’m going into my 13th season in the NBA. I’ve won everything. Everything,” Antetokounmpo confidently stated during the post-game press conference after Greece clinched the bronze medal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite Sengun’s remarks, Antetokounmpo remained unfazed. Just as he does in the NBA, he focused on playing his game. Yet, when prompted, he offers candid commentary on how events unfold on the court.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo reflects on bronze medal success

Beyond addressing Sengun’s comments, Antetokounmpo expressed gratitude for his accomplishments with Greece and emphasized the unwavering support from his family and friends. Their backing was instrumental in reaching third place in a tournament ultimately won by Germany.

Advertisement

see also Not Antetokounmpo or Jokic: Paul George reveals who could become the greatest international NBA player of all time

“This was something I hadn’t won before, and now I have…I have an incredible family, and I’m surrounded by amazing people who support me every single day. I’ve built incredible relationships. I love to carry myself that way,” Antetokounmpo shared with the media after the achievement.

Advertisement

Analyzing Antetokounmpo’s passing prowess

Contrary to Sengun’s critique, a closer analysis of Antetokounmpo’s statistics at this year’s EuroBasket reveals an average of 4.1 assists per game, accumulating 29 assists throughout the tournament. In scoring, he was the tournament’s second-highest scorer, trailing only Doncic with an average of 27.3 points.

Examining his NBA career, Antetokounmpo has averaged five assists per season, with career highs of 6.5 assists per game in each of the last two seasons. These statistics invite a discussion on whether his passing abilities meet the mark of greatness.

Advertisement

Advertisement